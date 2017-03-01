Student sends local school into lockdown - WNEM TV 5

Student sends local school into lockdown

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CORUNNA, MI (WNEM) -

A student may faces charges after sending a local school into lockdown. 

It happened Tuesday about 12:30 p.m. at Corunna High School. 

The student reportedly told others he had a weapon in his backpack. 

Police searched him, his locker and backpack. 

School officials said no students were in danger. 

