Flint water doctor among those at Trump congressional speech

President Donald Trump spoke to a Joint session of Congress Tuesday night, touching on several issues he hammered on during last year’s campaign.

Among them were defending our borders, defeating terrorism, economic investment, fighting crime and health care.

One of the people at his speech was Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a Flint pediatrician and Iraqi immigrant.

The president spent more than an hour recapping many of the themes that got him elected. One of the most controversial also got him a huge round of applause.

"Tonight I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Trump said.

Trump called on congress to improve the health care system by allowing competition across state lines, which he said will lower the cost.

He said mandating coverage by law was never the right solution.

He also called on both parties to cooperate to make child care accessible and affordable and to ensure paid family leave.

On the hot button subject of immigration, Trump framed it as an economic issue, as much as one for national security, with one question:

"What would you say to the American family that loses their jobs, their income or their loved one because America refused to uphold its laws and defend its borders?" he asked.

Trump reiterated that it would be reckless to allow uncontrolled entry where proper vetting can't occur, saying America can't become a sanctuary for terrorists.

On the topic of jobs, he promised to level the playing field with overseas competitors.

"I am not going to let America and its great companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. They have taken advantage of our country no longer,” he said.

The president called not just for free trade, but fair trade and making it easier for companies to do business here, while making it harder for them to leave.

