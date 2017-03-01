UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after storms hit Mid-Michigan

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after storms hit Mid-Michiga - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Thousands of home were left in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through Mid-Michigan.

DTE Energy reported more than 2,700 customers without power in Tuscola County and Huron County, near Cass City.

The cause of the outage was reportedly wind damage.

Power was restored to most customers by 8:30 a.m.

The power outage also affected schools in the area. Deford Christian Academy in Tuscola County opened at 10:30 a.m. due to the outage. 

