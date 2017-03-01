New exhibit takes visitors under the sea

Would you like to be under the sea in an octopus' garden? Well, how about it's hideout?

A new exhibit is on display at the Sea Life Aquarium at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. The exhibit takes visitors on a journey under the sea to learn about the sea creatures that are part of life for an octopus in the wild, including cuttlefish, wunderpus and nautilusand.

The aquarium also have a new octopus!

Visitors will also be able to see new permanent aquarium residents such as five fiddler rays and Carr, the rescued green sea turtle.

