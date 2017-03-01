Bill would add layer of protection for people with special needs

A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.More >
A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.More >
Authorities say a truck driver was under the influence of drugs when his semi rolled on US-10, pinning three other vehicles.More >
Authorities say a truck driver was under the influence of drugs when his semi rolled on US-10, pinning three other vehicles.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
Alleged sightings of a northern Michigan farm’s newest neighbor are causing a howling scene.More >
Alleged sightings of a northern Michigan farm’s newest neighbor are causing a howling scene.More >
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.More >
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.More >