Restaurant takes to Facebook in fight against dine-and-dashers

A Michigan restaurant is fighting back against dine-and-dash customers.

Nikola’s in Southfield, just east of Farmington Hills and northwest of Detroit, said they recently have had at least three people split on their bill before paying.

The restaurant took to Facebook to send the criminals a message by posting photos and surveillance video of the dine-and-dash.

The manager said since posting to social media, word got out to two of the walkouts and they ended up paying their bill.

Since the first post, the manager said several others have also walked out on their check, including a family with a young infant.

“The waitress left the bill with them, checked on them repeatedly, provided them with a carryout dinner as well as boxes etc., etc. They waited until she was at another table taking an order and then made their move. In the video, the male leaves ahead of the female. She actually stands for a moment in the busy lobby, bill in hand, looking around and then hurriedly takes off,” the post said.

The manager wrote all information on dine-and-dashers are now being forwarded to Southfield Police Department.

