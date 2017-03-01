UPDATE: Equipment falls off flatbed on M-81 - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Equipment falls off flatbed on M-81

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Traffic on M-81 was backed up for about an hour Wednesday after heavy equipment fell off a flatbed trailer. 

It happened about 7:30 a.m. right outside the McDonalds/BP gas station, just east of I-75. 

Traffic was backed up on westbound M-81 for about an hour. It reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

Officials told TV5 a machine fell off a flatbed trailer. The machine wouldn't start back up, so they had a hard time getting it loaded again and out of the way. 

No injuries were reported. 

