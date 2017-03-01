Petition urges college to install security cameras after rape reported

Dozens of students from a local college have signed a petition urging officials to make security a top priority after a rape was reported in the campus parking lot.

Public safety officers said the incident happened in the east parking lot of Delta College’s main campus, near the J wing about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The victim told campus police an unknown male grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle, forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her, investigators said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police said it is possible another person was driving the vehicle.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect and there were no surveillance videos of the incident because there are no security cameras in that parking lot, police said.

The petition started on change.org by Kevin Riselay asks Delta College to upgrade its security technology and add cameras throughout the campus.

"They don't have a lot of cameras at all and I believe with technology these days they should have some cameras in the parking lots in and around the school," Riselay said. "Three or four cameras just doesn't cut it. Most of those are inside and guarding technology, which seems like the priorities aren't straight."

The college confirmed there weren't any security cameras outside.

The petition has nearly 200 signatures so far and Riselay hopes it sparks some change so an incident like this doesn't happen again.

"Well, I think they know what they have to do and what's right. I think they'll be surprised to see everyone that's backing it up," Riselay said.

On Monday, a group of students came together in a unique way to show support for the victim.

