Red Wings legend to help raise money for food bank - WNEM TV 5

Red Wings legend to help raise money for food bank

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Red Wings. Stock Photo Red Wings. Stock Photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A hockey legend is coming to Mid-Michigan. 

Red Wings' Kris Draper will meet fans and sign autographs Saturday, March 4 at the new Flint XFINITY store located at G3567 Miller Road in the Genesee Crossing shopping center. 

The store will be collecting canned and non-perishable food to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Comcast will donate $1 to the food bank for every pound of food collected, up to $1,000. 

Attendees can also enter to win Red Wings tickets, a MacBook Air and more. 

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Draper will sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.