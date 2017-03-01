Red Wings legend to help raise money for food bank

A hockey legend is coming to Mid-Michigan.

Red Wings' Kris Draper will meet fans and sign autographs Saturday, March 4 at the new Flint XFINITY store located at G3567 Miller Road in the Genesee Crossing shopping center.

The store will be collecting canned and non-perishable food to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Comcast will donate $1 to the food bank for every pound of food collected, up to $1,000.

Attendees can also enter to win Red Wings tickets, a MacBook Air and more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Draper will sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

