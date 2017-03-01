Warmest February on record in Saginaw, 2nd in Flint

Windows open, coats tossed aside, and depending on your preferences, shorts brought out from their winter hiding spots. The fresh sights and sounds of spring came early, with a busy Saginaw River and the sweet sound of golf balls being smoked off the tee.

All of this, despite what a furry rodent may have told you at the beginning of the month.

In Michigan, it's not crazy to see 40s in February. We know Mother Nature can be, shall we say, a little temperamental this time of year? Some years, that's putting it mildly (*cough* 2013-2014 *cough*) But this year was different.

I may only be 25 years old, but considering myself and other classmates with February birthday's couldn't plan an outdoor birthday party growing up, I remember February well and this one definitely stood out.

Some of the temperatures we saw during the stretch from February 18th to February 24th were not only well above average, but some of the warmest we've ever seen in the second month of the year.

On Saturday February 18th, Flint checked in with the second-warmest temperature on record in the month of February at 65°, with the only other day warmer than that occurring on February 11th, 1999 with a high of 68°.

The following week, we had a shot on Wednesday February 22nd to be within reach of the 68° from 1999 and the all-time warmest 67° in Saginaw. Unfortunately on this day, dense fog lingered across Mid-Michigan and we came up a few degrees short.

All in all, we ended the month with four broken records between the two cities, and no shortage of storylines.

The Official Numbers: Temperatures & Precipitation

If you were wondering how the official numbers came out, we officially recorded the warmest February on record in the city of Saginaw and the 2nd-warmest February on record in Flint.

So what were the specific numbers? The average temperature for the month of February in Saginaw was 33.6°, beating the old record of 33.4°. In Flint, the average temperature for the month was 34.4°, falling just short of the all-time warmest of 34.5°.

If you were curious, these values were determined by taking the average of the highs and the average of the lows, adding them together, and dividing by two.

Precipitation wise, it was a 50/50 split in terms of rain and snow.

With the warmth across the region, you can probably guess we were below average in snowfall. Saginaw and Flint both checked in with 1.9" of snow for the month, which was almost 7" below average in Saginaw and nearly 9" below average in Flint.

As far as rainfall goes, we were actually above average in both areas, with 2.42" total for the month in Flint and 1.97" in Saginaw. Compared to normal, we were around .36" above average in Saginaw, nearly 1" above average in Flint.

