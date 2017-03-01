Are married people less stressed than their single peers?

If you want less stress in your life, you may want to find a significant other.

A new study from Carnegie Mellon University suggests married people are healthier and have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol than their single peers.

Researchers found unmarried people face more psychological stress than married individuals. Prolonged stress can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate inflammation, which can then cause the development of many diseases.

"It’s is exciting to discover a physiological pathway that may explain how relationships influence health and disease," said Brian Chin, a Ph.D. student in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Department of Psychology.

Researchers collected saliva samples from 572 healthy adults aged 21-55. Several samples were taken during each 24-hour period and tested for the stress hormone.

The results showed married participants had lower cortisol levels than the never married or previously married people across the three-day period.

