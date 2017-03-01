Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of firefighter, news anchor

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a volunteer firefighter and Detroit news anchor.

Ron Savage passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25 from an apparent heart attack. Savage was participating in search and rescue training with the Milford Fire Department when he collapsed. He was 63-years-old.

On Thursday, March 2, Gov. Rick Snyder ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Savage.

“Ron was a dedicated firefighter and reporter who will be remembered for his service and commitment to his community. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Snyder said.

Savage worked with the Milford Fire Department since 2014 and has previously served as a firefighter for the Brighton Area Fire Department. He also co-anchored for Fox 2 News Weekends.

He was an Emmy Award-winning journalist and produced Michigan's Most Wanted segments, highlighting crimes that needed to be solved.

A service in his honor was held Thursday at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford.

Flags should be returned to full staff on March 3.

