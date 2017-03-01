2 Detroit women charged in 17-year-old's fatal shooting

Two women have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teenager following an earlier confrontation in a Detroit convenience store.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 21-year-old Sharnea McCoy and 25-year-old Erica Osburn were arraigned Wednesday on first-degree murder and gun charges.

Reginald Robinson of Garden City was found shot to death Friday on a west side street.

Authorities say the 17-year-old Robinson and a woman were involved in a heated argument in a nearby store. It is believed that he was shot by the passenger in a passing vehicle.

McCoy and Osburn are Detroit residents.

A March 8 probable cause conference has been scheduled, followed by a March 15 preliminary examination.

Court documents Wednesday morning did not list defense attorneys for either woman.

