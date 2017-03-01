MSU professors call for independent investigation on Nassar

Michigan State University is responding to sexual assault allegations against a sports director by requiring written consent for certain treatments.

Michigan State said chaperones can also be present for any appointment. The policies are a result of widespread allegations that Dr. Larry Nassar molested women and girls when they were supposed to be treated for sports injuries.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts in the Lansing area with ungloved hands. He's also being sued, along with Michigan State, by dozens of former athletes, mostly gymnasts. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

The Michigan State policy says written consent is required for vaginal and rectal treatments.

Nassar was the doctor for Michigan State's gymnastics team. He also worked for USA gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Professors at MSU are calling for an independent investigation on Nassar. They don't believe the university is in a position to handle the matter itself.

"It's the right thing to do and that's why we wanted it done that way," said Yair Shachar-Hill, biology professor.

He thinks the institution could learn a lesson in its handling of the investigation into Nassar.

MSU police is handling the investigation, but the university is also a defendant in several lawsuits.

Shachar-Hill is one of more than 100 professors who have signed a letter calling for an independent investigation.

"I'm not saying that MSU or the MSU police have done anything wrong. I'm just saying that the perception is such that they can't be seen to be fully objective," Shachar-Hill said.

MSU police said the criminal charges against Nassar are a direct result of its investigation, but Shachar-Hill insists no matter what MSU uncovers it is better for everyone to have a third party find the truth. He believes that will be better for the university in the long run.

"I think it would be easier for the MSU police if they were not involved because if they are involved they are going to have to do a double job. One of doing a good investigation and the other making sure that people don't see them as biased," Shachar-Hill said.

