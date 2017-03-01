Guns, drugs, cash netted in investigation

A follow-up on multiple drug related investigations netted officials with cash, drugs and guns.

The City of Flint Police Department reports that the Crime Area Target Team (CATT) arrested eight people, and confiscated the items in just a few hours recently.

Overall, they took in 7 firearms, cash, cocaine, crystal meth, prescription medications, opiates and marijuana.

