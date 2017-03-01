Baron the abused dog has found his 'furever' home

A dog that was found that was found in Detroit with his ears and nose cut off has found his forever home.

The Michigan Humane Society has announced that “Baron” has been adopted.

The Rottweiler underwent reconstructive surgery after being picked-up in January and has recovered well.

The search to find whoever abused the dog is still underway, with a $40,000 reward offered to track down the person responsible.

