Study: C-sections, episiotomies 'dangerously common' in Mid-Michigan

Hospitals are making progress in maternity care, but falling short in some other areas.

That's according to a new study by the Economic Alliance of Michigan and the Leapfrog Group.

The study found rates of early elective delivery rates are extremely low, just 1.9 percent. That's down from 17 percent in 2010.

However, unnecessary C-sections and episiotomies remain "dangerously common." Episiotomies have fallen just 3.4 percent over the past five years and the number of women getting unnecessary C-sections has remained virtually the same.

That's not the case at one Michigan hospital though. Flint's Hurley Medical Center is just one of six in the state to perform well in all three categories.

"C-sections themselves aren't dangerous, but it is a major surgery. So anytime you are going from a major abdominal surgery you could have complications with mother that wouldn't be there if she delivered vaginally," said Dr. Christopher Tykocki, OB/GYN at Genesys.

He said the latest report from Leapfrog is troubling. He said for most women giving birth the old fashion way is the best bet.

"The rate has risen. It is a multi-factorial problem. I agree with Leapfrog. There are so many pieces to it to try, to try and decrease that rate and to decrease risk to the mom. We know babies do better when you deliver them the way they are supposed to be delivered," Tykocki said.

Results for the report said at least 91 percent of reporting hospitals in Michigan fully met the standard for elective early delivery. While only 42 percent met the C-section standard and 38 percent met the episiotomy standard.

Tykocki said he works to provide the safest maternity care and options when it comes to mom and baby.

"If that means a caesarean section, if it doesn't then then I try to have all patients assume they are delivering vaginally. Unless there is a really good reason to mess with mother nature," Tykocki said.

