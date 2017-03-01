Organization launches campaign to help families in need

One in three families in a local county could use the help of a food pantry.

A Mid-Michigan organization launched a new campaign with dozens of non-profits to make sure they can put meals on the table, but filling the fridge isn't the only help families can get.

"Not only have I volunteered here, but I've also come here when I need help," said Wendy Bohlman, Midland resident.

She loves the food pantry so much that she has donated her time and turned to it in her time of need. She joined countless others who depend on the pantry for food, personal care items and cleaning products.

One in three families in Midland County could use some help and that's where the center comes in.

"Thirty percent of those families aren't using the resources that are available," said Aaron Cianek, with United Way of Midland County. "I think it's surprising to a lot of people so we want to be able to raise awareness of the issues and also the available resources here."

The United Way of Midland County is partnering with 30 local non-profits and Saginaw Valley State University to form what's called the Midland County Hunger Connections. If people need help they can just call 211.

"You can get help with rent. You can get help with your gas or electric bill. There's a lot that Midland and Midland County has to offer," Bohlman said.

Bohlman knows firsthand and she wants to pass that along to families who could use some help.

"The food pantry, you know, United Way, 211. They've really pulled me through a lot of tough times," she said.

According to Feeding America, more than 46 million Americans need help getting meals each year.

