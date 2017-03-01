Local Police Activities League receives eviction notice

Police Activities Leagues bring officers and kids together through sports and school to build character, strengthen relations and keep kids out of trouble.

A local PAL was told their services are no longer needed.

The Flint PAL was given an eviction notice by the city to vacate the Haskell Community Center by March 1.

"Flint Police Activity League is police and kids period. That's what the program is all about," Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said.

PAL board member and attorney Traschelle Young recently sent out a press release accusing Johnson of bullying and harassing PAL Corp. Inc.

Johnson had a different version of why the center is closed.

"Every dollar that comes through that building for the program come to fund kids' activities. OK, or pay for the kids. And a lot of its donations and stuff like that. Well, the money wasn't being used for that. OK, it was going to pay for salaries and some other things over that that I could not allow to happen," Johnson said.

Since there is some litigation going on between PAL board members and the police department the Haskell Community Center will remain closed.

The Flint Police Department said they have not skipped a beat and will continue to run PAL.

Johnson said the league will be operating out of other buildings in the meantime.

"There is so many things that is not what PAL was set up to do. The foundation of what PAL is and that was to actually provide things for the youth in this community," Johnson said.

The police department opened up a new activities league on the south side of town, but they said they are not abandoning the one on the north side.

"It's fine that you want to open up other youth centers around the city, but there's no reason to close this one," said Trachelle Young, board president of the PAL organization.

The Haskell Community Center hosts about 55 kids a day for after school programs like music, gym and mentoring.

Young said the organization received $93,000 last year and used about $25,000 for supplies. The rest was used for salaries. She said a non-profit organization cannot run properly without some paid staff.

"We had a process during two years where we went with volunteers and it just did not work out well because they were not as dependable as we needed them to be when we're required to provide supervision for these youth," Young said.

Police said they intend to take back the program, but the board said it has plans to stay until at least 2021 as previously agreed upon with the city.

"PAL organization itself is still strong. It's going to stay strong. The programs are still being ran and we're running them out of different locations around the city. It didn't stop a beat and it's going to continue to operate," Johnson said.

Flint PAL has sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the city and Johnson from withholding funds designated for the organization's staff.

