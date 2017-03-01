Flint residents lose credits towards water bills

After weeks of meetings aimed at extending state provided water credits, residents living through the water crisis will now have to pay full price once again.

The credits covering 65 percent of water bills in the city of Flint have ended, leaving residents to foot the full bill.

The state legislature approved $30 million in water bill relief for Flint residents, but as the language of that bill states the credits would last until the water met or exceeded the federal standard.

According to the state residents in Flint can use the water and should be paying full price.

Flint's water is deemed in compliance with federal standards and as a result, Feb. 28 was the last day the state would subsidize customer water bills.

Residents are still advised to use filters and that has citizens like Carolyn Holliman baffled.

"Let's be realistic. What can you do with it? You know, I have grandchildren that are under the age of 5 and when they come and stay with me, to give them a bath, I'm not really secure with that," Holliman said.

Mayor Karen Weaver said she had hoped the state would reconsider discontinuing the water relief program. She said meeting federal water standards is not good enough.

"We know we meet those when they test the water. We wanted more. We wanted tap-drinkable without a filter," Weaver said.

The governor's office insist they are not withdrawing support for Flint. Gov. Rick Snyder's office said his budget request includes $49 million for Flint, on top of the $247 million that was already appropriated.

Holliman said Michigan and its governor need to take responsibility for the Flint water crisis, which is yet to be fully resolved.

"I feel like he ought to be held accountable, which he isn't," Holliman said.

The governor's office said at the end of the day the state will have paid more than $41 million to Flint for water bill statements from April 2014 to February 2017.

