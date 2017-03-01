Weather service: 3 EF-1 tornadoes hit southwest Michigan

The National Weather Service says three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in southwestern Michigan, destroyed two mobile homes among other damage.

It said survey crews Wednesday confirmed the three twisters packing peak winds of 105-110 mph struck downtown Niles and near Dowagiac and Vandalia in Cass County. All three occurred within 21 minutes of each other around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service says the storm at Dowagiac destroyed two single-wide mobile homes and was on the ground for 5 miles. It also damaged other homes and trees.

The Vandalia tornado traveled 2.7 miles, uprooting trees, twisting a two-story home on its foundation and damaging other homes and the exterior of a church.

In Niles, several homes in a five-block area suffered damage.

The weather service says no one was injured.

