Police cruiser hit while responding to accident

A police cruiser was hit while a Michigan State Police trooper was responding to an accident Wednesday night.

The accident happened on northbound I-75, north of Wilder Road in Bay County.

The cruiser was hit by a vehicle traveling too fast for the weather conditions, police said. The vehicle lost control and slid into the cruiser, which was parked with emergency lights and flashers on.

That vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old man from Linwood.

Minor damage was sustained to both vehicles, but no one was injured.

The trooper was outside of his vehicle policing another accident at the time, police said.

