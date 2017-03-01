Lack of snow hurting businesses

February was uncharacteristically spring-like.

Average temperatures in Saginaw last month rose to 33.6. That's the warmest on record.

Flint was even higher with 34.4 degrees, but that was only the second warmest on record for the city.

Both cities recorded just shy of 2 inches of snow in February. That's 7 inches below average in Saginaw and 9 below in Flint. The lack of snow took a toll on some local businesses.

"Your income is relying on the winter weather. You want to see that snow. Your employees, their families, they all want to see that snow," said Eric Frey, owner of Extreme Landscaping.

He said he can't remember a February where he had zero work.

"My books are burning up the numbers are so low," Frey said.

The February record breaker in Saginaw County has meant a lot of firsts.

They have already put out bikes and moved the skis and snowboards to the clearance aisle at the Stable in Old Town Saginaw. It is the earliest they have ever changed over for summer sales.

"A lot of people, if they don't see the snow they don't think about skiing or snowboarding or outdoor activities that you'd normally go out and do in the winter time. So having 60 degree weather, not good," said Tom Hensel, manager at the Stable.

Hensel hopes the future is brighter after a rough winter season in which sales dipped 30 percent from a normal year.

"It's a make of break season and it was an off season for us. So we've got to think about next year," Hensel said.

