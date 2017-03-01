NWS Confirms 3 Tornadoes in SW Michigan Tuesday

It has only happened once in the state of Michigan during the month of February, but we can add a few more talking points to what was already a month filled with wild and unusual weather.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has confirmed that 3 EF-1 tornadoes touched down across southwest Michigan on Tuesday night. The last time our state recorded a tornado during the month of February was exactly 43 years ago in Wayne County's Sumpter Township, on February 28, 1974. Each of Tuesday night's twisters occurred within 20 minutes of each other, and lasted no more than 5 minutes.

Berrien County - Niles, MI

The first tornado struck the town of Niles. rated EF-1 with peak winds estimated around 105 mph. While only on the ground for 0.6 miles between 8:54 PM and 8:56 PM, the tornado did heavy damage to trees and several buildings in the town. A few trees were also uprooted, one of which fell into a house. Other trees were reported to have fallen onto vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Cass County - Dowagiac, MI

A second tornado touched down just two minutes later at 8:58 PM in the town of Dowagiac. The twister was only on the ground for 4 minutes, but carved a 100-yard-wide path over a distance of 5 miles. Two mobile homes were destroyed on the south side of the town, with widespread tree damage reported along with minor damage to a few homes. The tornado cut across the Dowagiac Elks Golf Club, then dissipated. Also rated EF-1, maximum winds were estimated around 105 mph. No injuries reported.

Cass County - Vandalia, MI

The final, and strongest of the tornadoes touched down at 9:12 PM in the Cass County town of Vandalia. Like it's predecessors, the tornado was extremely brief, only on the ground for 3 minutes. In that time however, it carved a 2.7-mile path and did by far the most damage of the three tornadoes. In addition to extensive tree damage, widespread structural damage was reported throughout the town. A chain-link fence was reportedly ripped out of the ground, several buildings were partially deroofed, and a two-story home twisted on its foundation. Peak winds were estimated at 110 mph, making this twister another EF-1. No injuries reported.

