Midland police looking for robbery suspect

The Midland police are asking for your help in tracking down a robbery suspect.

Nathan James Wonsey is wanted for a three count felony robbery warrant.

Wonsey is 6-feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nathan Wonsey's whereabouts is asked to call the Midland police department at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.