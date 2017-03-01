Midland police looking for robbery suspect - WNEM TV 5

Midland police looking for robbery suspect

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Midland police are asking for your help in tracking down a robbery suspect.

Nathan James Wonsey is wanted for a three count felony robbery warrant.

Wonsey is 6-feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nathan Wonsey's whereabouts is asked to call the Midland police department at 989-839-4713.

