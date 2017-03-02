Uber expands ridesharing service to more of Mid-Michigan

Uber has expanded its ridesharing service to more of Mid-Michigan.

Starting Thursday, Uber will operate in Saginaw, Midland and Bay City.

Both UberX and UberXL are now available in the Tri-Cities.

The services allow riders and drivers to connect through a smartphone app. With XL, you can book a ride for up to six passengers.

Uber hires local drivers who use their own personal vehicles.

It was already available in Flint.

The arrival of the service is generating more job opportunities and transportation options for residents.

"I would feel comfortable using it," said Alexa Avery, Saginaw resident.

She learned of the news on Thursday while enjoying a beer with her sister at Stardust Lanes in Saginaw. They believe it is a great option for those who might drink a little too much.

"Just to have the convenience. Even one mile you can get pulled over," Joelle Avery said.

You need a smartphone and a debit or credit card to use Uber. With a simple click on the app a nearby driver is alerted and will pick you up in his or her personal car.

"You do it on your own time, whenever it is convenient for you. So just whenever you want to just drive, feel like driving. If you have a car why not make money," said Daniel Wilmot, Uber driver.

He lives in Bay City and started driving for Uber in Flint last April.

"I don't drink and as long as I can get people home safely and the cops are happy," Wilmot said.

He said he made $12 in one hour on Thursday. The transactions are done on the app and money never exchanges hands.

Wilmot expects his nights will only get better as more and more people learn about the service.

Uber and Lyft said they do background checks on anyone interested in driving.

