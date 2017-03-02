Power restored to hundreds of homes in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to hundreds of homes in Mid-Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLUSHING, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes were without power Thursday morning after snow and ice covered Mid-Michigan. 

Consumers Energy reported 424 customers without power in the Flushing area due to damage from ice on trees. 

Power was restored by 8:30 a.m. 

