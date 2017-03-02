Dozens of schools close amid boil water advisory in Detroit

Dozens of schools are closed amid a boil water advisory for portions of Detroit and the enclaves of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District says 28 public schools in Detroit are closed Thursday as a precaution following the advisory, which was announced earlier this week. Schools in Hamtramck are closed for a second-straight day Thursday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says its Water Works Park Water Treatment Facility on Tuesday had an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure. The problem was addressed, but the advisory was issued due to concerns that bacteria could have gotten into the system.

The affected area includes downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.

