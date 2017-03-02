Dozens of crashes reported after snow, ice covers Mid-Michigan

More than a dozen crashes and slide-offs have been reported Thursday morning after ice and snow blanketed Mid-Michigan overnight.

Officials have reported dozens of accidents in Genesee and Saginaw County since shortly after 6 a.m. including:

Holly Road and E. Baldwin Road in Grand Blanc Township at 6:11 a.m.

N. Genesee Road and Davison Road in the city of Burton at 6:23 a.m.

E. Farrand Road and N. Vassar Road in Forest Township at 6:32 a.m.

Miller Road and South Drive in the city of Flint at 6:35 a.m.

Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard in the city of Flint at 6:48 a.m.

3059 W. Hill Road at Michigan Fence Company in Mundy Township at 6:49 a.m.

3320 Beecher Road at Diplomat Pharmacy in Flint Township at 6:49 a.m.

Northbound I-475 and Robert T. Longway Boulevard in the city of Flint at 7:01 a.m.

Northbound I-475 and Davison Road in the city of Flint at 7:05 a.m.

Northbound I-75 and Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township at 7:06 a.m.

E. Hill Road and Fenton Road in Grand Blanc Township at 7:10 a.m.

2245 E. Baldwin Road in front of the Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Blanc Township at 7:15 a.m.

Northbound I-475 and E. Stewart Avenue in the city of Flint at 7:17 a.m.

Northbound I-75 and Dixie Hwy to northbound I-75 ramp in Grand Blanc Township at 7:21 a.m.

Northbound I-75 at Dixie Highway/Exit 144 in Saginaw County. The left lane is affected.

There were also reports of a tree that fell in the roadway, just south of Rolston Road and Meier Road in Argentine Township.

MDOT said trucks began treating roads Wednesday night, due to temperatures and wind. Drivers should expect drifting and refreeze in some areas. Use caution on your commute and give yourself extra time as you head out this morning.

