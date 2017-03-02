Fire reported at local auto repair shop

Firefighters battled a blaze at a local business Thursday morning.

Witnesses told TV5 the fire started early this morning at Standish Transmission Auto Repair in the 4300 block of S. Huron Road, across from Jay's Fruit Market.

There is no word on injuries, yet.

