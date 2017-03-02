Woman hurt after losing control of car on icy road - WNEM TV 5

Woman hurt after losing control of car on icy road

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her car on the icy roads. 

It happened on Wednesday, March 1 about 9:30 p.m. on M-53 near McAlpine Road in Lamotte Township. 

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman from Cass City was driving a 2006 Chevrolet car southbound on M-53 when she lost control on the icy road. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2003 Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a vehicle on it. 

The pickup was driven by a 69-year-old man from Snover. 

Both vehicles came to a rest on the east side of the road. 

The woman was taken to Cass City Hospital for treatment. Police did not comment on her condition. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.