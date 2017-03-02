Woman hurt after losing control of car on icy road

A woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her car on the icy roads.

It happened on Wednesday, March 1 about 9:30 p.m. on M-53 near McAlpine Road in Lamotte Township.

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman from Cass City was driving a 2006 Chevrolet car southbound on M-53 when she lost control on the icy road. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2003 Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a vehicle on it.

The pickup was driven by a 69-year-old man from Snover.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the east side of the road.

The woman was taken to Cass City Hospital for treatment. Police did not comment on her condition.

