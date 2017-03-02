Kildee calls for Sessions to resign over meetings with Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice in 2016 with the top Russian diplomat in Washington whose interactions with President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn led to Flynn's firing, according to the Justice Department.

A Flint congressman is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after it emerged he failed to disclose two meetings with Russia's ambassador to Washington during the US election campaign.

Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee released the following statement on Thursday:

“The Attorney General lied under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians. Corruption and lying by public officials cannot be tolerated whatsoever. The Attorney General must resign. Congress must call a bipartisan, independent and outside commission to investigate President Trump’s political and financial connections to Russia. The American people deserve the truth.”

Kildee said during his confirmation hearings Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Sessions has strongly denied ever discussing campaign-related issues with anyone from Russia.

"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," he said in a statement. "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar also released a statement:

"The attorney general should have disclosed his contact with Russian officials at his nomination hearing, even though the contact came as part of his work on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He should clarify the comment he made to the committee and he should recuse himself from oversight of the FBI's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. The FBI has so far led a tremendous investigation and it should continue independently of the attorney general."

