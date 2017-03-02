New, remodeled Meijer stores mean 2,100 new jobs

Meijer is investing more than $375 million into new stores, and remodeling of stores in Michigan and several other Midwest states, in a move that will mean 2,100 new full and part-time jobs.

The grocery chain announced the investment today for stores in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

It includes the construction of seven new Meijer supercenters, including stores in Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie.

“These projects represent an investment in our customers, team members and the local communities that have supported us for so long,” President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said. “We’re also excited that at long last we’ll cross the bridge and open our first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

The opening of each new Meijer store represents as many as 300 full-and-part-time jobs, according to the chain.

Meijer also announced remodeling plans. Six Meijer supercenters in Michigan will be updated, including the buildings in Mt. Pleasant and the Detroit market.

While the degree of remodeling varies, changes include store layouts, expanded grocery and health and beauty sections and parking lot improvements.

For the full Meijer press release, click here.

