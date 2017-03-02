Woman killed in three-vehicle crash

A woman was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in East Tawas.

It happened on US-23 north of Tawas Beach Road in Iosco County.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man from East Tawas was headed southbound on US-23 when he came to a stop behind another vehicle that was preparing to make a left turn.

That’s when police said a second vehicle driven by a 29-year-old woman from Oscoda approached the stopped vehicles from behind. The woman tried to avoid the vehicles in front of her, but crashed into the rear of vehicle one.

After hitting the man’s vehicle, the vehicle driven by the 29-year-old woman continued into northbound traffic where it was hit by a third vehicle occupied by a 40-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband, both of East Tawas.

The 40-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 55-year-old driver of vehicle one was not hurt. The 29-year-old woman from vehicle two, and the 39-year-old man from vehicle three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

