Lions GM in hot water over comments

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn in the hot seat tonight after he made some controversial comments about the NFL’s decision to bar a player from the league’s scouting combine.

Running back Joe Mixon, 20, was barred based off a new policy that blocks players with a history of violent behavior from the scouting camp.

In 2014 Mixon was caught on video hitting a woman so hard her jaw, cheekbone and several other bones were broken.

But Quinn still said he was disappointed the Oklahoma football star wasn’t invited. “We’re going to leave the door open on Joe. I think it’s really disappointing that Joe’s not here.”

Quinn also said “We come here to see the best college football players in college football. Him not being here, because of those issues, personally I don’t think that’s real fair.”

