Section of 8 Mile closed for flooding - WNEM TV 5

Section of 8 Mile closed for flooding

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County officials have closed a section of road due to flooding.

The road commission closed 8 Mile Road between Ott & Wilder due to water over the road.

TV5 was told flooded drains in the area have caused the water to back-up over the roadway.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.