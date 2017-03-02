Who says you can't have fun at work? Firefighters play dodgeball - WNEM TV 5

Who says you can't have fun at work? Firefighters play dodgeball

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Remember the five D’s of dodgeball: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

Saginaw Township Fire Department personnel had fun while getting in some training.

In a video posted on their Facebook page you see the firefighters in full gear playing dodgeball.

The goal was to get the firefighters heart rates up and help them learn to manage their air consumption.

