Students use toys to learn how to write better

A local group of elementary students are showing that writing a great story goes far beyond a pencil and a piece of paper.

Sometimes you need to bust out a box of Legos or hop on a dirt bike to get those creative juices pumping.

The second graders at List Elementary School are writing about something they like. The concept behind the teaching method is kids will be much more inclined to write about something if it's involved in a project they are interested in.

"In today's time we feel that kids need more than just pencil and paper writing. And they are designers and creators and innovators. And so we've given them a chance to add some stem projects along with their writing pieces," said Julie Leach, teacher.

Stem stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

One student who dressed the part wrote a book about motocross. She already knows what her next book will be about.

"They're about foreign exchange students. I'm getting a sister who's a foreign exchange student," said Nikole Esckelson, second grader.

When the teachers were learning how to become teachers they never dreamed they would have a class where kids play and put together toys to learn how to write.

"I always put myself in the students perspective. Would I want to be a student in my classroom and when I think about that it makes me do things differently in the classroom," said Tosha Miller, second grade teacher.

The students' creations will be on display on Saturday, March 11 at the Barnes and Noble bookstore in Saginaw Township.

