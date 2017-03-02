Southwestern Michigan car-train crash kills woman, hurts son

Southwestern Michigan authorities say a 47-year-old woman has died in a car-train collision that also left her 14-year-old son injured.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says Tiffany Glidden of Grand Junction died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Breedsville after failing to yield to an oncoming freight train.

It says Sammy Glidden-Fry was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Emergency responders say the train was traveling about 40 mph when it struck the driver's side door of the car.

