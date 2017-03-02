Southwestern Michigan car-train crash kills woman, hurts son - WNEM TV 5

Southwestern Michigan car-train crash kills woman, hurts son

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
BREEDSVILLE, Mich. (AP) -

Southwestern Michigan authorities say a 47-year-old woman has died in a car-train collision that also left her 14-year-old son injured.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says Tiffany Glidden of Grand Junction died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Breedsville after failing to yield to an oncoming freight train.

It says Sammy Glidden-Fry was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Emergency responders say the train was traveling about 40 mph when it struck the driver's side door of the car.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.