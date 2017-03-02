Charges filed after hazing of student with deadly peanut allergy

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.More >
The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
A 55-year-old Midland man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed into a farm tractor.More >
Multiple guns and ammunition were seized from a convicted felon, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
A 19-year-old mother who pleaded guilty in the death of her 4-month-old daughter will spend years behind bars.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A Mid-Michigan man was killed in single-vehicle crash on US-10.More >
