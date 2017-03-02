Police identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash

One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday on the 7000 block of Davison Road, between Irish and Vassar Roads in Genesee County.

Police said the driver of a minivan, Neil Zerbe, didn't have their headlights on when it crossed the median and crashed into a delivery truck. After the minivan came to a rest in the eastbound lanes it was struck by a car, police said.

Zerbe, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Burton.

No one else was hurt.

Davison Road was closed between Harwood Drive and Stillwater Drive while police responded to the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the crash you are asked to contact the Davison Township Police Department at 810-653-5656.

