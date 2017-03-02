Police identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.More >
London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.More >
The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.More >
The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.More >
A 55-year-old Midland man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed into a farm tractor.More >
A 55-year-old Midland man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed into a farm tractor.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
A Mid-Michigan man was killed in single-vehicle crash on US-10.More >
A Mid-Michigan man was killed in single-vehicle crash on US-10.More >
A Mid-Michigan man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography will spend three to 20 years behind bars.More >
A Mid-Michigan man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography will spend three to 20 years behind bars.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
Authorities say a truck driver was under the influence of drugs when his semi rolled on US-10, pinning three other vehicles.More >
Authorities say a truck driver was under the influence of drugs when his semi rolled on US-10, pinning three other vehicles.More >
Knoodle attended a memorial service at the Doud home on May 24th, but he didn't show up for the funeral on the 25th.More >
Knoodle attended a memorial service at the Doud home on May 24th, but he didn't show up for the funeral on the 25th.More >