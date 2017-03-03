Hockey for the Homeless

If you plan on heading to the Saginaw Spirit hockey game Saturday night you might want to bring some canned goods with you.
They could help you get free tickets and a limo ride to see the Detroit Red Wings.
The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and Stretch Limo are joining forces to fill the limo for homeless.
If you donate five canned goods or $5 to the Rescue Ministry's emergency shelters in Saginaw and Bay City, you will be eligible for a Red Wings Hockey package.
That prize package includes two tickets to see the Red Wings play Tampa Bay on March 24th and transportation by Stretch Limo.
The Stretch Limo will be parked at the Dow Event Center prior to the game.
The winner will be announced after the second period.
