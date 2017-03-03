Enjoy a taste of summer at Cheeseburger in Margaritaville

A taste of summer comes early to Mid-Michigan.

The Saginaw Art Museum will holds its annual Cheeseburger in Margaritaville fundraising event Friday night.

You can enjoy island fare, tropical drinks, live entertainment and a Key West vacation raffle.

It's all happening at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw, Michigan – The Saginaw Art Museum announces the 14th Annual Cheeseburgers in Margaritaville fundraising event, presented by Macy’s and WNEM TV5 held on Friday, March 3 from 6-10pm at Horizons Conference Center.

Escape to a tropical paradise to support the Saginaw Art Museum. Enjoy tropical drinks and island fare inside Horizons Conference Center complete with palm trees, coastal art and DJ entertainment. The 2017 event will feature entertainment by Rusch Entertainment and food catered by Horizons. Tropical attire is suggested. All proceeds from the event will support art education and exhibition programming during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The Museum will hold a Key West Vacation Raffle. First prize is a four day, three night, trip for two to Key West, FL, provided by Morley Travel. Second prize is a diamond and sapphire ring, provided by Sam Gannon, Future Insurance. Third Prize is a set of season tickets to the Temple Theatre 2017-2018 show season, provided by the Temple Theatre. Raffle tickets are 1 for $10 and can be purchased at the Saginaw Art Museum, 1126 N. Michigan Ave., prior to the event. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase throughout the event, the winner does not need to be present.

Tickets now on sale online at saginawartmuseum.org, by phone at 989.754.2491, or by visiting the museum. Tickets for members of the Saginaw Art Museum are $50, nonmembers purchased in advance are $60, and nonmembers at the door are $75. A number of sponsorships with outstanding benefits are still available, starting at just $250. All food & two drink tickets are included in ticket price. Call the Museum at 989-754-2491 for details.

The 2017 Cheeseburgers in Margaritaville fundraising event is Friday, March 3rd at 6-10pm at Horizons Conference Center, 6200 State Street. Please visit www.saginawartmuseum.org or contact the Museum at 989.754.2491 with questions regarding the event.

The Saginaw Art Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 12pm-5pm, additional hours for events and programming. Check the website and calendar for additional hours.

About the Saginaw Art Museum

The Saginaw Art Museum is a vibrant arts and cultural resource for Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region. Since 1947, the Museum has brought more than 4,500 years of creativity to the area through visual, auditory and performance arts from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Housed in an historical 1904 Georgian-Revival mansion with Italianate gardens and two award-winning modern wings, the Museum has a permanent collection of art in excess of 2,000 objects, a dynamic exhibition program, a major art reference library, collaborative education programs, and special events. Various levels of membership offer access to the Saginaw Art Museum and its historic gardens as well as reciprocal benefits to more than 800 museums and 300 gardens throughout North America.

For additional information about membership and other events at the Saginaw Art Museum, visit the Museum’s website at www.saginawartmuseum.org or call 989.754.2491.

