MSU lawyers want Schuette to keep quiet about sexual abuse case

It's still unknown if a judge will order the Michigan attorney general to keep quiet about a major sexual abuse case.

Lawyers for former Michigan State University gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar filed a motion asking that Bill Schuette be banned from commenting on the investigation.

Schuette has called Nassar "a monster."

Nassar's attorney said Schuette's comments are jeopardizing his client's right to a fair trial.

Nassar faces more than two dozen criminal charges and several lawsuits.

To read more about the charges, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.