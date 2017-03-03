MSU lawyers want Schuette to keep quiet about sexual abuse case - WNEM TV 5

MSU lawyers want Schuette to keep quiet about sexual abuse case

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

It's still unknown if a judge will order the Michigan attorney general to keep quiet about a major sexual abuse case. 

Lawyers for former Michigan State University gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar filed a motion asking that Bill Schuette be banned from commenting on the investigation. 

Schuette has called Nassar "a monster."  

Nassar's attorney said Schuette's comments are jeopardizing his client's right to a fair trial. 

Nassar faces more than two dozen criminal charges and several lawsuits. 

