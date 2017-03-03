UPDATE: Puppy presumed dead in mobile home fire

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze Friday morning at a mobile home in Genesee County.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hickory in Genesee Township. The mobile home park is off Mt. Morris Road, just east of Dort Highway.

A neighbor told TV5 she woke up to the sound of an "explosion" when she realized the home was on fire. Investigators said the family, two adults and a child, were able to make it out of the home safely.

An eight-week-old pit bull puppy is missing and presumed dead, officials told TV5.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators speculate it could have been caused by an electrical issue.

The home was not insured and Red Cross is assisting the family, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.