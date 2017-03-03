Report: Michigan ranks among bottom third of all 50 states

Michigan ranks among the bottom third of all 50 states, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The report said Michigan is number 33 on the list. It earned low marks for student debt and took a hit on its roads and bridges.

The state’s best ranking was 12th overall for opportunity. It placed 19th for crime and 28th for economy.

Its worst showings were for infrastructure and education.

