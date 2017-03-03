Carman Hills could become new name of local town

Supporters of an effort to change the name of Flint Township have a leading candidate for what they think it should be called.

Carman Hills rose to the top from dozens of recommendations considered at the March 30 meeting.

Supporters are trying to give their community an identity not connected to the city of Flint.

The runner-up was Garland. That was the original name of the area back in the 1800s before it became Flint Township.

Residents plan to bring it before the township board on April 3.

"The thought is that as Auburn Hills has succeeded economically and that sort of thing. Carman Hills may do the same here," said Jerry Preston, chairman of the Suggestion Committee for Flint Township.

When Pontiac Township became Auburn Hills more than 30 years ago it converted to a city. A committee in Flint Township is considering a similar move. It would stay a township, but it would take Flint out of its name.

The committee whittled 103 suggestions down to 10 and came up with a winner - Carman Hills.

"Businesses and residents weren't sure if they had Flint water or not and obviously it has impacted businesses," Preston said.

He said he thinks a name change could benefit the township economically. Even if the Board of Trustees decides to take Carman Hills to the ballot, there's still the issue of seven different zip codes within Flint Township.

"Just changing the name or becoming a city does not change any of the zip codes. The zip codes will still stay Flint 48532 or Flint 48507 or Swartz Creek or Flushing or Burton," Preston said.

As for residents, some said a name change is needed to move away from negative associations with Flint. Others aren't sure it would make any difference for residents.

"Who's going to pay for it? You know, it's going to cost money to change this. We're going to have to have an election on it and that's going to go to the township residents and the businesses are going to get a free pass," said Brian Steibel, resident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.