Study: All pools swimming with urine

How many times have you waded into a pool wondering just how clean the water truly is?

A new study suggests you can't avoid coming into contact with urine.

Researchers looked at 31 pools and hot tubs in Canada and found pee in every single one of them.

They were even able to estimate how much urine.

Researchers calculated there was 8 gallons of urine in a 110,000 gallon pool and 18.5 gallons in a 220,000 gallon pool.

It's worth noting, these are pretty big pools.

To put it into perspective, an above ground pool that's about 4-feet high and 21-feet around will hold about 10,000 gallons.

As for hot tubs, the results were even worse. One hotel hot tub had three times the urine level of the worst pool.

