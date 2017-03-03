Police cracking down on how drivers use left turn lane

Police are cracking down on how you use the left turn lane on city streets.

Midland Police said last year there were 1,300 crashes in their city and 166 were because of improper lane use.

They're reminding drivers not to pull into the left turn lane when trying to merge into traffic. Instead, pull all the way into the nearest regular lane.

Also, when you're sitting in the left turn lane at a red light, don't zoom through the intersection when it turns red.

Let oncoming traffic pass first.

