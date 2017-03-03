Man rescues kitten stuck in 30-foot tree for three days

A local woman is thanking a tree service employee who helped rescue her kitten after it was stuck in a tree for almost three days.

Karin Graber of Harrison told TV5 her six-month-old kitten, Edden, got out of the house Tuesday afternoon.

The next morning when Edden was still missing, Graber said she started calling for him. She could hear the kitten meowing from a distance away and found him about two acres back on the next street.

He had made his way up a 30-foot-tall tree.

Graber said she tried to coax the kitten down, but he was scared. She and her father even tried to get him with a 20-foot ladder, but it was too short.

“So poor Edden survived the pouring rain, temperature's dropped and snow began to fall, another night up a tree,” Graber said. “My neighbors tried to help also. I called the fire department, Clare County Animal Shelter, tree services, and other neighbors. No one could help me!”

That’s when one of Graber’s neighbors told her about Dennis from Henry’s Tree Service.

“After he had worked all day in the cold, he found time to rescue Edden. I'm so thankful for Dennis, what a wonderful humanitarian,” Graber said.

Edden is now safe at home and resting thanks to Dennis.

"Thank you Dennis, you're a hero!" she said.

